Cow killed after being struck by a car on Omagh road

A cow has been killed after being struck by a car on the A5 road in Omagh.
Police said they received a report of a collision between a motorist and a cow on the A5 Omagh Road at 1.50am on Sunday.
A PSNI spokesperson: “On officers’ arrival, the animal was found to be deceased and obstructing the Ballygawley-bound lane.
“There was substantial damage to the vehicle, the driver was not injured. Arrangements were made for the owner to remove the deceased cow.”
