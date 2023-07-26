‘Cowards’ daub racist graffiti on Syrian home

POLICE in Omagh are investigating ‘racist’ graffiti which was daubed on a property in which a Syrian family live.

The graffiti, stating ‘this place for locals’, was smudged in thick black paint on the back gate of the property close to the Coolnaguard area.

Mary Lafferty, the manager of Omagh’s ERANO (Empowering Refugees and Newcomers Organisation), condemned this incident and urged the ‘racist cowards’ to educate themselves.

“This act of racial vandalism is despicable and ERANO completely condemns it,” she said.

“Everyone is welcome to come here and settle into a community that is safe and where futures can be built after the horrors of war.

“The people of Omagh have always been supportive of people less fortunate than themselves, and there has been outrage about this incident.

“The PSNI are investigating the matter, and ERANO is offering support to the family and wider ethnic community.”

Polish native, Krystian Kazmerski, who has lived in the Coolnaguard area since he was three-years-old, said the Coolnagard area is normally ‘very welcoming’.

“I grew up here with Irish friends, Irish education and I would consider myself a local,” he stated.

“But, unfortunately, there are people who don’t like the idea of foreign nationals moving somewhere to find themselves a better life

“Seeing stuff like this is absolutely disgusting and it was something I was exposed to as a child

“However, tthe Kevlin Road and Coolnagard areas are mostly very welcoming with a large community of ethnic minorities mixing in with the locals.”