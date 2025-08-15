Creggan man always helped people in ‘quiet and unassuming’ way

CREGGAN man, Damian Begley, who died last week, will be remembered as an extraordinary joiner and a man always ready to lend a hand to those in need.

Several hundred people attended his funeral in St Oliver Plunkett’s Chapel, Creggan, where parish priest, Fr Peter McAnenly, described him as ‘one of a kind’.

Damian passed away on August 5 following illness. He is survived by his parents, John and Mary, siblings Sharon Kerlin (Joe), Kevin (Deborah), Colin (Patricia), Aidan (Sharon) and Oonagh Bradley (Paul), and a wide family circle.

“Damian’s goodness and eagerness to help a friend, neighbour or stranger always shone through,” Fr McAnenly said.

“He will be sorely missed in Creggan, our parish and far beyond by those he worked with, knew, and helped in his quiet and unassuming way. “

The priest said many relied on Damian to ‘attend to wee jobs’ and that in the weeks to come his family would hear countless stories of things he did quietly for others.

Born on January 6, 1958, Damian attended Creggan school and later Omagh CBS.

He went on to study quantity surveying but developed a strong interest in joinery and construction.

Working with his father for many years, he was involved in building homes as well as larger projects, including work at local schools. It was during this time that he made lasting friendships and earned a reputation as a skilled and dependable tradesman.

Fr McAnenly said it was a ‘real privilege’ to minister to Damian during his illness, which was diagnosed in June 2024.

“Damian was extraordinary as he faced his illness and carried his cross. He taught us about courage and faith in the face of suffering, and how to bear life’s challenges with dignity and strength.”