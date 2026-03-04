Huge amount raised for charities through unique Omagh festival

AN annual Christmas Crib Festival at St Joseph’s Hall in Omagh has raised £16,500 for three charities.

Organised by Helen ‘Babs’ Barrett, the festival has become somewhat of a local staple in recent years, displaying more than 300 nativity sets from around the world, with all proceeds raised set to benefit three different charities.

Babs said: “Again, this year the response to the Crib Exhibition in St Joseph’s Hall was exceptional and it raised a fantastic sum of £16,500 which has been distributed to three charities.

“Each of the three charities received £5,548, and have acknowledged with deep gratitude the great generosity of the people of Omagh and the surrounding districts.”

The charities set to benefit from the funds raised are UNICEF who have pledged to use their donation to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, Oxfam who will use the funds to support their Ukraine Emergency Humanitarian Appeal, and Mellon Educate who will put the funding towards constructing schools in the townships of South Africa.

Thanking those who kindly donated and took part in the festival, Babs said: “Members of the Crib Festival would like to sincerely thank all those generous people who helped and supported the exhibition in any way; through setting up the displays, helping with refreshments and those who took part in the live performance.”