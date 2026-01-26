Crime levels fall by 10% in Omagh council area in past year

CRIME levels in the Fermanagh and Omagh council area have fallen more than any other council region in the North over the last year.

Statistics released by the PSNI show a total of 3,578 crimes were recorded in the local council area in the year from December 2024 to November 2025 – a drop of 398 compared to the previous year.

This represents a 10 per cent drop in local crime rates – the biggest drop of the 11 council areas in the North.

The latest recorded crime report from the PSNI, covering the period from December 1, 2014 to November 30, 2025, shows: