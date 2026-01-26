Crime levels fall by 10% in Omagh council area in past year

CRIME levels in the Fermanagh and Omagh council area have fallen more than any other council region in the North over the last year.
Statistics released by the PSNI show a total of 3,578 crimes were recorded in the local council area in the year from December 2024 to November 2025 – a drop of 398 compared to the previous year.
This represents a 10 per cent drop in local crime rates – the biggest drop of the 11 council areas in the North.
The latest recorded crime report from the PSNI, covering the period from December 1, 2014 to November 30, 2025, shows:
- There were 93,527 crimes recorded in the North during this year, a decrease of 4,042 (-4.1%) when compared with the previous 12 months.
- The level recorded in the latest 12 months is one of the lowest since 2020/21 (when lockdown restrictions were in place).
- Each month December 2024 to November 2025, with the exception of August 2025, recorded lower levels than the same months in the previous year.
- The level in August 2025 was 238 (+3.0%) higher than August 2024.
- All policing districts experienced a lower level of crime.
- Lower crime levels were seen in violence against the person. The largest volume decrease was seen in violence without injury, whilst the largest percentage decrease was in violence with injury.
- Lower crime levels were also seen across burglary, theft, criminal damage, drug offences, public order offences, and miscellaneous crimes against society.
- Higher crime levels were seen in sexual offences, robbery and possession of weapons offences.