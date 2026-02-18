Crime prevention event being held in Dungannon next week

A special crime prevention event aimed at older people will be held in Dungannon next week.

The event will take place at The Junction on Thursday, February 26, from 10.15am to 12.45pm.

It is being organised by the Mid Ulster Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

The event will consist of talks, engagement and activities which are all designed to support and empower our older community members.

The programme includes PSNI crime prevention advice, health and well-being talks, chair-based activities.

A buffet lunch will be served and anyone interested in coming along is asked to register by 5pm next Monday.

Places can be booked by telephoning 03000 132 132 (Ext 24616) or emailing pcsp@midulstercouncil.org.