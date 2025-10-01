BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Crime prevention event being organised in Castlederg

  • 1 October 2025
A trailer marking event was recently held in Omagh.
OWNERS of trailers and quads are being invited to a crime prevention event later this month.

The PSNI’s Derg Neighbourhood Team has organised a free trailer and quad marking session at Taylors of Fyfin in Castlederg on Saturday, October 18, between 10am and 4pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is a crime prevention initiative offered, free of charge. It helps deter criminals and assists police in establishing the legitimate owners of vehicles.

“If you’re interested in this trailer and quad marking session, you can book a slot by calling Lauren on 07584701793 or Lorraine on 07825013437.”

