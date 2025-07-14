Cross-border volunteers join forces for litter pick

A CROSS-border community effort saw around 25 volunteers from Aughnacloy and Emyvale unite last Saturday for a large-scale litter pick along the N2 Monaghan Road, one of the region’s busiest and most littered routes.

The 6.5km stretch, running between Aughnacloy and Emyvale, was chosen due to its high traffic volume and persistent roadside waste.

Volunteers of all ages, equipped with high-visibility jackets, gloves, litter pickers and bin bags, began their clean-up from both ends, aiming to meet at the N2 Picnic Area near Clara.

The event was organised collaboratively by Aughnacloy Development Association, Aughnacloy in Bloom, Truagh Spirit Community Services and Emyvale Tidy Towns.

Together, they collected around 60 bags of rubbish, including plastic bottles, glass, tin cans, snack wrappers, disposable nappies, vehicle parts and even discarded advertising boards.

Following the clean-up, participants gathered at the picnic area for refreshments generously provided by Truagh Spirit.

John Ward, chair of Aughnacloy Development Association, said, “Community events like this not only help to restore the natural beauty of where we live but help to foster stronger relationships between our two villages.”

There was unanimous support for making the cross-border litter pick an annual event.