Man accused of Caldwell murder bid not allowed to go on cruise

A VARIATION of bail that would have allowed one of the men accused of attempting to murder DCI John Caldwell to go on a Mediterranean cruise has been refused at Omagh Magistrates Court.

The accused, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is one of seven men charged with attempted murder and among 16 individuals facing charges in connection with the incident outside Omagh on February 22, 2023.

At Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, lawyers for the accused requested that he be allowed to return to his Tyrone address and travel on a Mediterranean cruise with his partner.

Objecting to both requests, a prosecuting barrister noted that the defendant has not been permitted to return to his address since being granted bail, and a recent attempt to vary this at the High Court was unsuccessful, with Dame Justice Keegan stating she would not approve any address in Tyrone.

The prosecution also highlighted that the defendant had previously been granted bail in the attempted murder case but reoffended, leading to his remand.

He was subsequently released on High Court bail with strict conditions, but there had been three breaches of bail since.

While other defendants in the case had been allowed to go on holiday, the prosecution explained they had fully-complied with bail conditions, providing details of their itinerary, accommodation, travel companions and mode of travel, and had no prior breaches or further offending.

The PPS added that the accused had not provided full details regarding the cruise, including the countries the ship would visit, offering only the cost and booking information.

District Judge Heaney refused the bail variation, ruling that the proposed address was unsuitable and denying the request to travel on holiday.