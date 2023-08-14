Curr Road closed Sunday for commemoration service

Police are advising road users that the A5 Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley will be closed in both directions between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, August 20 to facilitate a commemoration service.

Diversions will be in place and Omagh bound traffic will be diverted via Springhill Road and the Routingburn Road with Ballygawley bound traffic using the Clogherney Road and the Roscavey Road.

Neither diversion route is suitable for HGV’s or buses which should seek alternative routes.