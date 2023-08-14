Curr Road closed Sunday for commemoration service

Police are advising road users that the A5 Curr Road between Omagh and Ballygawley will be closed in both directions between 2pm and 4.30pm on Sunday, August 20 to facilitate a commemoration service.
Diversions will be in place and Omagh bound traffic will be diverted via Springhill Road and the Routingburn Road with Ballygawley bound traffic using the Clogherney Road and the Roscavey Road.
Neither diversion route is suitable for HGV’s or buses which should seek alternative routes.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)