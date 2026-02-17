Curtain falls on ‘inspiring’ Castlederg arts and drama festival

A CELEBRATION event marking the success of the Derg Future Festivals PEACEPLUS project was held at Much Ado Stage School in Castlederg.

The event brought together young participants, organisers and community partners to reflect on a remarkable journey of creativity, collaboration and community spirit.

The event highlighted how the project has helped nurture local youth talent, providing young people with opportunities to develop their individual skills through a wide range of arts and drama activities.

A particular highlight was the drama Masterclass series held during the summer of 2025, where participants had the unique opportunity to learn from West End musical stars before showcasing their own talents on stage.

Throughout the programme, young people performed at public events in Castlederg, including the popular Apple Fairs and Christmas celebrations, gaining valuable experience and confidence in front of live audiences.

In total, more than 400 young people from across the Derg and wider district took part, creating meaningful opportunities for cross-community interaction and engagement.

Derg Future Festivals formed part of the wider PEACEPLUS programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body and funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan under the Community Regeneration and Transformation theme.

A lasting legacy of the project is the purchase of a new PA system for the Castlederg Events Committee, strengthening the town’s ability to host future community events as it moves forward beyond PEACEPLUS funding.

While there was a touch of sadness at the celebration as young people reflected on their experiences – from working with professional performers to taking centre stage themselves – the overall mood was one of pride and optimism.

Organisers encouraged everyone involved to continue building on the relationships, skills and confidence developed through the programme.

Derg Future Festivals was delivered by Hummingbird (NI) CIC, a Strabane-based community support organisation, in close collaboration with Much Ado Stage School, CAST and the Derg Events Committee, all of whom played a key role in ensuring high-quality, impactful activities were delivered throughout the life of the project.