Dalradian planning applications recommended for refusal

A PLANNING application submitted by Dalradian Gold Ltd more than a decade ago has been recommended for refusal by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The applications, which were first submitted in 2014 with variations in 2023, is for an extension to their underground exploration tunnel on the Camcosy Road between Greencastle and Gortin.

Included within the application are temporary buildings, vehicle parking, a waste rock storage area, water treatment system and passing bays.

A second application included a revised explosives store location and layout, a temporary explosives store building, extension to the existing access track, security fencing and gates, CCTV, protective housing and hard standing areas.

Both applications have been recommended for refusal and will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s planning committee tomorrow (Wednesday).

Earlier this month, the Council ordered the closure of the compound used by Dalradian by issuing an enforcement notes.

The buildings and tunnel entrance on the Camcosy Road have been in operation for more than 10 years and were once open to the public for tours.

Planning permission for the compound had expired several years ago.

Both the compound and the explosives store were the focus of regular protests by campaigners opposed to the mine.