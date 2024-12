There are a couple of Christmas dances being held in Co Tyrone in the coming days.

This evening at Garvagh Hall in Castlederg, a dance will take place from 9.30pm to midnight.

The music will be provided by Eddie Gallagher.

Refreshments will be served and admission costs £5/€6.

Meanwhile, on Friday, December 27, there will be a dance in Coolcreaghey Community Centre.

Music will be provided by Glenside country dancing and the event will also run from 9.30pm to midnight.