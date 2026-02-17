Pomeroy drama group takes to the forest for their latest show

IT is that time of year again when the Pomeroy Players’ drama faithful and new audience are invited to experience the warmth, tension and quiet heartbreak of rural Ireland with their latest production.

Set in County Donegal during the summer of 1936, ‘Dancing At Lughnasa’ – by acclaimed Irish playwright Brian Friel – tells the story of the five Mundy sisters as they navigate family, faith, love and change in a rapidly changing world.

Told through memory with rich music, movement and emotion, the play captures moments of joy and struggle that resonate across generations.

This production, taking place in Pomeroy Forest on Saturday, February 21, Sunday, February 22 and Friday, February 27 at 8pm each evening, brings Friel’s powerful storytelling to life through thoughtful direction from John Goodfellow and committed performances and a strong ensemble cast.

Although the group staged a previous production a few years ago, this performance will include just three of the original cast.

Reviving his role as Michael Evans, Sean Hurson will once again narrate the story of his family life as seen through the eyes of his seven year old self.

Majella McCallan will once again take on the role of the matriarchal Kate Mundy as she tries to keep some control over her family troubles.

And the third member of the cast to revive his role will be Kieran Begley who will once again play Father Jack, the brother of the five sisters who has returned from his missionary work in Africa.

Maggie Mundy, the joker of the family will be played by Shauna Gourley who has many past notable performances behind her with Pomeroy Players.

Also bringing many years of valuable talent and experience to her role as the gentle and caring Agnes will be Ann Begley.

Fresh from her many successes with last year’s play is Derbhla Kelly who will take on the role of the vulnerable Rose Mundy as she tries to find her own way in life.

And making her acting debut will be Sarah Nugent who plays Chris the youngest of the sisters and mother of Michael trying to find fleeting joy with the appearance of Michael’s father Gerry Evans.

The role of Gerry Evans will see another Pomeroy Players acting debut with Peter Hughes taking on the verbose con man as he tries to flatter his way back into their lives.

This will be an exciting time for the group as they will have the honour of being the first drama production to be staged at the new Pomeroy Forest Building in Pomeroy forest.

It is important to note that there is no Mid Ulster performance in Carrickmore this year because Mid Ulster Drama Festival has the very great honour of hosting the All-Ireland confined finals in April.

Pomeroy Players wishes them well in their efforts and hopefully we can get enough success throughout our festival run to be welcomed there as one of the participating groups.

