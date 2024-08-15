Danny challenges the stigma surrounding children in care

“IT’S common for children in care to see themselves as down and out, largely due to the stigma – people think they are bad children who were raised in a broken home.”

These are the words of Danny McNulty, a local 19-year-old, who this week bravely shared his experience with education while growing up in the care system.

Danny’s story sheds light on the challenges faced by many children in care, particularly when it comes to staying in school.

Advertisement

According to the Department of Education’s annual school census for Northern Ireland, there is a significant disparity between the number of children in care who remain in school and their peers.

The data reveals that only 28.7 per-cent of children in care stayed on in school from Year 12 to Year 13, compared to 64.8 per-cent of other children.

Danny, who recently relocated to Drumquin, was placed in supported living and this led him to drop out of school during his final year.

However, defying the statistics, Danny is now a motivated youth mentor in training, inspired by the support workers who made a lasting impact on his life.

“I wasn’t in the right head space for school,” Danny explained, recounting his experience of navigating education as he transitioned into the care system.

“Up until AS Level, my educational experience was quite normal, but moving from fifth to sixth year was when my care journey began.”

Danny found himself moving into supported accommodation in Enniskillen during the peak of exam season.

Advertisement

The daily commute from Enniskillen to Omagh for school, combined with the challenges of living alone for the first time, took a toll on his motivation.

“It was quite difficult, but I still went for it,” Danny said. “When I was in school, my head was elsewhere.”

Despite achieving decent AS Level results, Danny ultimately decided to leave school just a fortnight into his final year.

“After the first two weeks of seventh year, I left school and never went back – I decided it wasn’t for me.”

STIGMA

According to the census, 28.7 per-cent of children in the care system stayed on in school from year 12 to year 13 in comparison to 64.8 per-cent of other children.

In correlation with this, research by the Institute of Civil Society found that care leavers are three times less likely to go on to university compared to their peers.

The statistics around children in care staying in school and progressing to university hit close to home for Danny.

“From my own experience, the lack of support isn’t easy.

“My mental health and self-esteem really dropped when I moved into care,” he admitted.

“For the first three to four months, I wasn’t in the mood to speak to anybody. I just retreated into myself, and that made going to school incredibly difficult.”

However, Danny refused to let his circumstances define him. He found inspiration in the support workers he encountered, particularly Charlene, a staff member at Rossorry Grove Supported Accommodation.

“Charlene saw the opportunity for a support worker come up and knew it was something I was interested in pursuing.

“She helped me with the application process, my CV, and everything just fell into place for me from there,” Danny continued.

Now, as a youth worker in training with Include Youth, Danny is determined to give back and help others in similar situations.

“If you told me a year ago that I would be a youth worker today, I would tell you to catch yourself on,” he said..

“I used to hate youth workers, I thought they were bad people who split up families. But in reality, while my experience with them hasn’t been perfect, almost all the youth workers I have come in contact with have definitely inspired me to go into this line of work.”

Danny concluded with a powerful message: “I would like people to realise that children in care are just normal children, and the stigmas are wrong.

“And my word to children who have experienced care is not to let anything define you.

“Whatever you decide to set your mind to is possible.”