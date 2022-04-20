Darach MacDonald on the border

On this week’s episode we chat to Darach MacDonald, a journalist, author and historian who has devoted years to studying the partition of Ireland and the impact that borders, whether they’re on land or at sea, have had on this island and their continued impact.

With the assembly election coming in a couple of weeks, Darach also shares his thoughts on the current political climate on where he sees things going from here.

Anyone who would like to read any of Darach’s work, you can reach him via email on darachmac@icloud.com to arrange an order.