AN INQUEST into the death of a young Beragh man on the M1 motorway more than six years ago has heard his mother describe how she will carry the grief of what happened to him for the rest of her life.

Darryl Thompson died almost instantly when he was struck by another vehicle between the Tamnamore and Dungannon junctions of the road on November 10, 2018. He was aged 22 and from the Kilcalm Road just outside Beragh.

On the first day of the inquest at Laganside courthouse in Belfast, his mother, Edwina Clarke, said her son was a ‘kind and gentle soul’ who had trusted everyone. She added that her family were ‘united in grief’ at the loss of such a ‘beautiful life’.

She said that on seeing her son on the road on the night he died, he was still her ‘beautiful boy’.

“Darryl stole my heart from me from the moment he was born. He was my whole world,” she said.

“I look back now at the precious time we spent together and how special it was. My children were like little models. They were beautiful and never gave me any trouble at all.

“The three of us became such a happy wee family. Thankfully, I live with no regrets as I always put my family first. I have great memories of bringing my two rascals up and when I look back now, these were the best days of my life.

“Darryl was so full of character, witty. He was always having the craic and the sparkle never left his eyes. But the night I saw him lying on the motorway, the light and sparkle had gone out from his eyes forever.”

She described her son as ‘jokester and prankster, he was a respectful, and loyal’.

Mr Thompson got a job driving a digger at the age of 18, and at the time of his death was working close to where he would be so tragically killed.

His mother he was someone who was always very clean, and often hoovered, cleaned and cooked at the family home.

“I was always bursting with pride that he was my blue-eyed boy. I was his number one fan. He always had a lot of respect for Katie – his sister – and me. He always looked out for her, was always giving her advice,” she added.

“People often said that when they visited her home, it was always full of love and light. Sadly, our home will never feel like that again.

“I will never again smile or life as I once did when my life was carefree and I was so rich with my children, who are worth more than money can buy.

“The loss and utter devastation that I felt when Darryl was killed and have felt ever since are engrained into me. There are no words for it.”

Mrs Clarke said that she would carry her son’s ‘bright spirit’ with her and was looking forward to them being reunited and would never have to part again.

She said the birth of her granddaughter in 2023 was a ‘blessing and a gift from God’ who has brought happiness and joy back to their lives, giving them a reason to smile again.