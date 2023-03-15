Date for new A5 Public Inquiry is confirmed

A NEW Inquiry into the A5 dual-carriageway is due to take place between May 15 and May 19 this year.

New environmental and other information in relation to the £1.6 million scheme will be examined at the Inquiry which is being conducted by the Planning Appeals Commission.

Details of the A5 Western Transport Corridor were first revealed in 2007, with a preferred route being announced in 2009. However, the scheme has been halted by legal and other problems during the intervening period.

Advertisement

West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley, welcomed the announcement of the date for the Public Inquiry.

“”The dual carriageway has been delayed for too long due to repeated legal challenges from objectors to this vital piece of infrastructure,” she said.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, said the scheme would save lives.

“This is work vital not just for road safety, but to improve transport links across this part of the North,” he added.

The new Public Inquiry will take place at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.