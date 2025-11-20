DCI Caldwell shooting: Ardboe man accused in car disposal

AN Ardboe man has been accused of perverting the course of justice and preparing for acts of terrorism – through allegedly helping to dispose of one of the getaway cars used in the shooting of DCI John Caldwell in Omagh.

John Charles Coleman (73), of Lakeview Cottages is charged with preparing for acts of terrorism and perverting the course of justice between February 21 and 24, 2023, by destroying a Ford Fiesta.

Coleman appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court today (Thursday) by video-link and confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

A police officer told the court that two men suspected of carrying out the shooting of DCI Caldwell in February 2023 fled in a blue Ford Fiesta, which was burned out in Omagh shortly afterwards. A second identical vehicle was set alight in Ardboe the following day.

When Coleman was arrested this week he made largely “no comment” responses during interview, except to state he saw a fire from his home at the time the vehicle was burned. He also denied having knowledge of anyone being in the IRA, although police noted he had visited co-accused Brian Carron in prison.

The case against Coleman centres on his alleged contact with other suspects, along with communications data, CCTV and phone analysis.

According to police, Coleman visited Brian Carron – who is charged with attempted murder – on the day of the shooting and took part in a “walk-and-talk”, a tactic understood to be a counter-surveillance measure. Officers believe the meeting concerned the disposal of the second Ford Fiesta.

It is further alleged that Coleman made several calls to scrapyards in an effort to dispose of the vehicle, and when this failed, the car was torched in an industrial estate in Ardboe. Police also said they believe that Coleman transported two other suspects away from the scene of the fire.

In court, bail was not opposed and Coleman was released on his own bond of £1,000 with a £2,000 surety. He was also released under strict conditions including a prohibition from attending any meeting organised by dissident republican groups. He must also report daily to the PSNI.

Senior detective John Calwell was off-duty when he was shot several times after coaching a boys football team at a sports centre in Omagh in February 2023.

A number of people have already been charged with his attempted murder as well as other offences linked to the attack.

The case is due to be mentioned again at Omagh Magistrates’ Court on December 9.