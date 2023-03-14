Death of former Omagh cinema owner and rugby legend

THE death has occurred of the former Omagh cinema owner, Phil Richardson.
Mr Richardson had run the cinema on the Drumquin Road outside the town for more than 40 years until it was sold to IMC in 2015. In addition, he also ran the Newtownstewart cinema for a number of years in the 1970s and 1980s.
He was also a founder member of the Omagh Academicals Rugby club in the early 1950s, being a talented player with the team during his youth.
A Graveside service and committal for Mr Richardson will take place on Thursday, March 16, at 2pm. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Dr Maragaret Hazel and is survived by his children, Philip, John and Dale, his grandchildren and brother Fred in Canada.
