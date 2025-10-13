Death of Killyclogher man who was second oldest person in north

A KILLYCLOGHER man and Cavan native who was the second oldest person in the north has died at the age of 106.

Vincent O’Reilly from Richmond Park passed away peacefully at his home on Monday morning. He had been the recipient of a commemorative medal from the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, to mark his achievement in reaching 100 years.

Mr O’Reilly’s funeral will take place in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher on Wednesday.

He was the brother of the famous Cavan 1947 All-Ireland winning captain, the ‘Gallant’ John Joe O’Reilly, who predeceased him in 1952.

On the occasion of his 101st birthday, Mr O’Reilly attributed his amazing longevity to having everything in moderation.

Speaking at the time, his daughter, Geraldine, said her father was a ‘very good humoured and witty individual’ who was always positive.

“With daddy, the glass isn’t just half full, it’s three quarters full,” she said.

Mr O’Reilly was born in the Derries near Killeshandra, Co Cavan, in 1919 before Irish Independence. He was one of a family of 13 and, rather than following his brothers as fanmous Cavan footballers, he concentrated on farming instead.

He married Margaret Taite from outside Virginia in Co Cavan in 1954. They had planned to emigrate to Australia, but instead decided to move north. They purchased a farm at Tonagh between Fintona and Trillick and were blessed with six children.

Vincent later purhased another farm in Co Meath and stayed working until he was 80. Upon his retirement, the couple moved to Richmond Park and became an integral part of the local community. They joined the Killyclogher Senior Citizens club.

He remained active, continued driving until he was 96, walked three miles daily and visited the gym.