Death of woman found beside burning car not ‘suspicious’

  • 4 August 2025
Death of woman found beside burning car not ‘suspicious’
Police at the scene of the weekend tragedy.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 4 August 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE have said the death of a woman whose body was found beside a burning car at the weekend is not believed to have been suspicious.

The woman, who was in her 30s, was found beside the burning vehicle on Saturday in a remote area at Rylagh Road on the outskirts of Omagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said a post-mortem has been concluded and the woman’s family has been informed.

“At this stage, her death is not believed to be suspicious,” added a PSNI spokesperson.

 

