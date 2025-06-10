Decision deferred on expansion at plant involved in ‘stink’ row

MID Ulster District Council has deferred a decision on whether plans for the expansion of a controversial mushroom plant in Killeeshil should be approved or rejected.

It comes after more than 100 demonstrators from the Cabragh Concerned Residents Association (CCRA) and Killeeshil GAA recently gathered outside council offices in Dungannon, urging councillors to reject the application from Northway Mushrooms.

The company – now operated by Sawgrass Substrates – seeks approval for a £1.2 million development at its Aghnagar Road site, including the installation of a new bio and roughing filter, storage extension, fencing and other works.

The plans were due to be discussed at last week’s planning committee meeting but were postponed along with other applications.

Residents say foul odours from the plant have plagued the area for more than five years, impacting homes, local schools, GAA pitches and the community centre.

Colette McPeake of the CCRA said the expansion would only deepen the negative effects on daily life.

Sawgrass Substrates insists the investment is aimed at improving odour control and reflects its ‘proactive commitment’ to the local community.

The company claims to have introduced enclosed processing systems, air filtration and biofilters as part of a wider effort to tackle the issue.

Despite these assurances, frustration remains high. Training sessions and community events at Killeeshil St Mary’s GAA have been regularly disrupted by the smell.

This is the second major protest by locals, following a similar demonstration in March where hundreds gathered at the plant gates holding placards demanding action to ‘stop the stink’.