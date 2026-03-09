Decision on controversial £2m Galbally GAA plan is deferred

PLANS by Galbally Pearses GAA club to build a £2 million pitch-side pavilion have been deferred by Mid-Ulster District Council following objections from the Galbally Youth and Community Association.

Planning officials had recommended refusing permission for the club’s proposal – which include a gym and strength and condition suite, a committee room and kitchen, a multi-functional space and changing rooms – due to its impact on the nearby premises of the community association.

The deferment, proposed by Sinn Féin’s Sean McPeake, aims to find a solution acceptable to both groups. He said the goal was to “facilitate the two groups, fulfil their aspirations and help to enrich the health and well-being and the sporting and cultural needs of the community.”

At last week’s meeting of council’s planning committee, Fergal O’Donnell, representing the association, said the club’s proposal is the “wrong development in the wrong place” and warned it would create a “physical divide” within the community.

He added that the project would merely “duplicate and displace the existing facilities that we have worked tireless over the last 30 years to build.”

Mr O’Donnell stressed that while the association fully supports the club, it believes the location is unsuitable and divisive.

On behalf of the club, Dermot Monaghan from MBA Consultants said the association was “clearly out of step” with the wider community, citing strong support for the plans.

He highlighted that the club has around 1,000 members, including 400 playing members, and requires modern facilities including spaces for female players, meeting rooms, video analysis, gym and injury prevention, rehabilitation, and health and well-being support.

Mr Monaghan said that alternative sites suggested by the association within the grounds were “too small” for the club’s needs and that the proposed location is the only “viable one.”

It is expected that Mid-Ulster Council will now arrange a number of follow-up meetings between councillors, the GAA club and the community association to find a way forward.