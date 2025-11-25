Decision on Drumquin toilet conversion put on hold

A DECISION on proposals to convert a disused public toilet in Drumquin into a one-bedroom apartment has been temporarily put on hold by members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning committee.

The owner of the derelict public loo at Omagh Road had applied for planning permission to transform the building into a flat.

While the final decision rests with the planning committee, council planning officers had recommended the application be refused.

At the recent planning committee meeting, the decision was deferred for two weeks to allow councillors to ‘explore alternative options’ and address concerns about road safety, footpath width and parking at the site.

Planning consultant Lee Kennedy, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said the redevelopment would bring clear benefits to the village.

“This is an existing building in the heart of Drumquin,” he said.

Regenerating it, added Mr Kennedy, would remove a visual eyesore, reduce the risk of vandalism and address concerns relating to asbestos.

“It would also improve the overall character of the village.”

He said the former toilet block had been vacant for many years and had become ‘an ongoing blight’, adding that housing need in the village was growing, with 18 people currently listed as requiring accommodation.

However, several councillors highlighted safety issues.

Concerns centred on the narrow footpath beside the building, which forces pedestrians to cross the road, and the frequent parking of cars directly outside the site.

Cllr Barry McElduff said, “Ideally, we want to see a dwelling accommodated here, but we cannot support anything that diminishes road safety.

“How do we square the circle and ensure public safety remains at the heart of this?”

Cllr John McClaughry added that while the proposal would make use of an otherwise redundant building, safety considerations could not be ignored.

The application will return before the committee in two weeks.