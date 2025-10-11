“Deep sadness” after death of young Cookstown man

TRIBUTES are flowing in after the devastating news that a young Cookstown man has died following a road traffic accident on Friday morning.

Thomas Lagan (21) was killed in the accident on the Pomeroy Road, which happened shortly after 6.45am.

His employeers at J&B Engineering have expressed pronounced sorrow at his death, describing Thomas as a “integral member” of the team valued by all for his warm and kind personality.

“Thomas was an integral part of J&B Engineering, known not only for his exceptional work ethic but also for his kindness, warmth, and quiet nature.

“His contributions to our team and his positive spirit will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our thoughts are with Thomas’s family, especially Thomas’s brother James, our colleague; his brother Daniel, a former employee; his friends, and all those who loved him during this difficult time.

“He will always be remembered as a cherished member of the J&B Engineering family.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

In another poignant tribute, Thomas was described as a “gentle giant” by a friend.

“Everyone in Coolnafranky today was devastated to hear the news of the passing of Thomas Lagan, a true Coolnafranky kid!

“We watched him grow from a child into a lovely young man!

“A gentle giant, who even after he moved out of Coolnafranky was always a regular visitor to his grandad’s home and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.”

Police have appealed for information on what happened.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Shortly after 6.45am [on Friday], we received a report of a collision involving a grey Seat Leon and a grey Volkswagen Bora on the Pomeroy Road.

“Our officers attended alongside emergency service partners, however the male driver of one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A woman was also transferred to hospital for treatment for her injuries.”