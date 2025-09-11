Deer-poachers targeting private estate in Newtownstewart

CONCERNS have been raised about illegal deer-poaching on a private estate in Co Tyrone.

The owners of the Baronscourt Estate have joined forces with the PSNI and British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) to raise the issue and ‘aggravated trespass’ on the estate.

PSNI Wildlife and Animal Welfare Officer Emma Meredith, along with Strabane Neighbourhood Sergeant Lauren Griffiths, recently met Lord Jamie Hamilton, owner of Baronscourt Estate, and Tommy Mayne, the Northern Ireland director of the BASC.

After the meeting, Emma Meredith said: “In Northern Ireland, wild deer are legislated for under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985 as amended by the Wildlife and Natural Environment Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

“Poaching includes but is not limited to: entering private land either during closed seasons to kill, injure, or take any deer when it is unlawful to do so without a licence or special authority or, during the hunting season without the landowner’s permission.

“Doing so can constitute criminal offences and individuals face the very real possibility of prosecution and upon conviction, imprisonment and/or financial penalties.”

Lord Hamilton said: “Baronscourt Estate’s team of dedicated and highly professional deerstalkers play a vital role in meeting our objective of achieving a healthy and balanced wild deer population on the Estate.

“Poachers and trespassers present a serious challenge to landowners like Baronscourt who are carrying out this important land management activity.

“We are extremely grateful to both the PSNI and BASC for their efforts in raising awareness about the serious implications of poaching or trespassers interfering with the lawful activities of our professional deer stalkers.”

Tommy Mayne, BASC NI Director, said: “Deer poaching is not only a criminal offence, it also undermines the conservation work being carried out by trained and accredited deer managers across Northern Ireland.

“It is hard to understand why some members of the public choose to blatantly ignore signage that has been erected by the estate to help ensure their safety.

“The Ulster Way footpath is a designated walking route which is well signposted, yet members of the public still choose to access parts of the estate where deer management is taking place, thereby putting themselves at risk.

“Legitimate deer management ensures healthy deer populations, reduces the risk of road traffic collisions, and helps protect sensitive habitats. BASC will continue to work with the PSNI and the estate to tackle wildlife crime and to highlight the dangers of unauthorised access to land where deer management is taking place.”