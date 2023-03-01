Department to spend £80m on local roads initiatives

Around £80 million is due to be spent on capital roads projects in the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area during the coming year, officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) have revealed.

But the figure is still well below the £143 million which they say is required annually to maintain the road network ‘in a reasonable condition’.

Daniel Healy, the divisional roads manager, told a council meeting this week that their ability to spend its contingent allocation is dependent on havng sufficient contracting resources to deliver the work.

But he warned that some resurfacing schemes may have to be delayed.

This is because of ongoing difficulties with obtaining a contractor for resurfacing work in the Omagh area.

However, Mr Healy added, “I would like to reassure you that the Department has continued to deliver smaller/more localised machine laid repairs on roads with the greatest need, as well as continuing to repair defects that meet the intervention criteria during the period when no asphalt contracts were available.”

Mr Healy also referenced financial problems facing the Department’s resource funding.

They have had to rely on in-year allocations to deliver a range of core services, including gritting during the winter, he said.

“With the uncertainty around budgets, it is important for us to monitor all activities within the constrained funding available and difficult decisions may beed to be made to re-align activities within funding levels as the

year progresses,” Mr Healy added.

The Western Division of the DFI includes the Fermanagh and Omagh, Derry City and Strabane and Mid-Ulster Districts.