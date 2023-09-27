Department urges caution during Storm Agnes

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has urged road users to be extra careful when travelling this week as Storm Agnes is bringing high winds and heavy rain today and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind with a low likelihood of medium impacts affecting much of the UK and Ireland with the wind warning in place from noon on Wednesday, September 27 until 7am Thursday, September 28.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for Northern Ireland from 11am until 7pm on Wednesday, September 27.

Ongoing industrial action by members of the Unite and GMB unions until midnight on Wednesday, September 27 may disrupt the Department’s initial response to any potential storm clear up operation and other essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.

While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and we would therefore ask all citizens and road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys.

The high winds are also expected to disrupt sailings of the Strangford ferry. Travel updates will be issued via Ferry SMS and available at Trafficwatchni.com and [ @TrafficWatchNI ]( https://www.twitter.com/TrafficwatchNI )

Flooding incidents should continue to be reported on the Flooding Incident hotline number 0300 2000 100.

Members of the public should continue to report defects or obstructions on the road network using NI Direct: [ Problems with roads and streets | nidirect ]( https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/information-and-services/travel-transport-and-roads/problems-roads-and-streets )