Derelict Omagh house demolished due to public safety fears

A DERELICT house on the outskirts of Omagh has been demolished due to safety concerns.

The house at Beltany Road had been empty for a number of years after being badly damaged in a fire.

Fears were raised earlier this year that the building, which is located beside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day, had become a gathering point for young people.

There were appeals for people not to enter the building due to its unsafe condition.

It has now emerged that the house has been demolished and planning permission is being sought to build three new properties on the site.

The owner of the land submitted a planning application to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last week for permission to build three detached houses on the site.

The application highlights the former dwelling, a large two-storey house, was severely damaged by fire, and was recently demolished due to ‘public safety concerns’.

The application for the three new properties is now being considered by the council’s planning department.