Castlederg charity worker calls for volunteers at half marathon

A CASTLEDERG charity worker is appealing for volunteers to help out the spirited runners at this year’s Omagh Half Marathon.

Ailish Boyd currently works Action for Children – the organisation which has been selected as the charity partner for the ever-popular running event taking place on Sunday, March 29.

The charity offers vital housing support and advice, as well as emotional support and signposting.

To help make the sold-out event a success for the 3,500 runners and walkers limbering up to go the 13.1 mile distance, Action for Children is recruiting up to 50 volunteers to help out on the day.

Roles are simple and straightforward, and include handing out water to thirsty runners and manning the ‘cheer stations’.

Ailish, who works as a Young Persons Practitioner in the Sperrin and Lakeland Floating Support Service, and who took up running herself less than four years ago, said that she’s confident the local community will ‘step up’ and come out in force to support the event.

“To be selected as the charity partner for such a popular local sports event is just fantastic,” she said.

“In the job I do, I see first-hand how extra funding raised through events like this makes a real difference to the vulnerable young people we support.

“But to help us make us make the event the best it can be, we need local people to generously give up a few hours of their time on Sunday, March 29. It promises to be a fun day out too!”

