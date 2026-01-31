Young Castlederg dancers qualify for the ‘World Cup’

A talented group of dancers from Castlederg have qualified for the prestigious ‘Dance World Cup’, set to take place in Dublin for the first time this July.

The renowned 10-day event showcases a wide range of styles, including ballet, modern and street dance, with dancers required to qualify through national live or video auditions.

The six dancers of Flipstarz Dance Academy, established last year, only began rehearsing their routines after Christmas and were overjoyed when they learned they had secured qualification for the international competition.

Aged between nine and 14, the dancers, Nevaeh Devenney, Rosa Donaghey, Reidhe Breslin, Alanna Irwin, Ava Harper and Katie Kerrigan, earned their places through outstanding performances, competing against dancers from across the region for selection on Team NI.

They achieved impressively-high scores, with Nevaeh Devenney ranking number one in her category to represent Northern Ireland.

Their coach, Melissa Devenney, said, “This success is the result of dedication, hard work and commitment, both in-and-out of the studio.

“We are a relatively new school, with only one competitive season under our belt, and this achievement is a true testament to the quality of training we provide.

“Qualifying for the Dance World Cup is an incredible accomplishment, and we are immensely proud of each dancer,” she added.

“They have shown exceptional determination, talent and resilience to reach this level. To represent their country on an international stage is a huge honour and one they truly deserve.”

The Dance World Cup brings together thousands of elite young dancers from more than 70 countries worldwide, celebrating excellence, discipline and artistry across a wide range of dance styles.

Representing one’s country at the event is widely-considered a career-defining achievement.

Preparation for the competition involves intensive training and significant costs, including travel, accommodation and competition fees.

The school and families are now working together on fundraising efforts to support the dancers as they prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.