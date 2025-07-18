BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Derg flock retains Blue Texel national show title

  • 18 July 2025
Derg flock retains Blue Texel national show title
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 July 2025
1 minute read

AGED ewe Derg Gracie was victorious in the Blue Texels NI National Show, held at this year’s Omagh Show.

The champion, from Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt’s Derg Flock, impressed judge Oliver Watson, winning her class and taking female champion before being top pick.

She is a daughter of the 12k Hackney Classy and sired by Sunnybank Exchange Rate.

Advertisement

winning bloodlines

Gracie has proven winning bloodlines as she bred Derg Jack in the Box, champion at the Blue Texel Export Show and Sale in Dungannon last August, who sold for 3,500gns.

Not only did Allen and Shortt retain their National Show Championship title from last year, they picked up Reserve Champion too with Derg Klassy, a daughter of the 10k Matts Jupiter.

The Castlederg breeders also won the Group of Three and secured second and third in the Shearling Ewe class.

The success didn’t end there with Derg’s champion going on to win Sheep Interbreed
and their reserve champion going to win the Ewe Lamb Interbreed.

Meanwhile, Woodview flock’s Aly Shortt claimed both Male Champion and Reserve Male Champion with his
first and second placed ram lambs.

The Male Champion, Woodview Kingsman ET, is homebred out of Woodview Honey and sired by 20,000gns Beili Blues Hulk. Kingsman is a full ET brother to the Reserve Male Champion, Woodview Knockout.

Advertisement

The Woodview Flock from Omagh also secured first place in the Shearling Ewe class with Woodview Jazzy.

Related posts:

New project wants farmers to take better care of their health A5 farmer: ‘They fenced off our land and left us in limbo’ One-in-11 million arrivals on Tyrone farm

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn