Derg flock retains Blue Texel national show title

AGED ewe Derg Gracie was victorious in the Blue Texels NI National Show, held at this year’s Omagh Show.

The champion, from Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt’s Derg Flock, impressed judge Oliver Watson, winning her class and taking female champion before being top pick.

She is a daughter of the 12k Hackney Classy and sired by Sunnybank Exchange Rate.

winning bloodlines

Gracie has proven winning bloodlines as she bred Derg Jack in the Box, champion at the Blue Texel Export Show and Sale in Dungannon last August, who sold for 3,500gns.

Not only did Allen and Shortt retain their National Show Championship title from last year, they picked up Reserve Champion too with Derg Klassy, a daughter of the 10k Matts Jupiter.

The Castlederg breeders also won the Group of Three and secured second and third in the Shearling Ewe class.

The success didn’t end there with Derg’s champion going on to win Sheep Interbreed

and their reserve champion going to win the Ewe Lamb Interbreed.

Meanwhile, Woodview flock’s Aly Shortt claimed both Male Champion and Reserve Male Champion with his

first and second placed ram lambs.

The Male Champion, Woodview Kingsman ET, is homebred out of Woodview Honey and sired by 20,000gns Beili Blues Hulk. Kingsman is a full ET brother to the Reserve Male Champion, Woodview Knockout.

The Woodview Flock from Omagh also secured first place in the Shearling Ewe class with Woodview Jazzy.