Derg retailer bags prestigious award

A CASTLEDERG retailer has returned from London with a prestigious industry award.

At a gala evening, the Castlederg store which Charlie Hamilton runs with his wife Ruth won the Fresh Produce Retailer of the Year award at the Retail Industry Awards, triumphing over fierce competition from across the UK.

The Derg shop reopened in 2021 after a substantial refurbishment, making it the largest Spar store in the UK.

The awards were judged by an esteemed and experienced panel from across the industry.

Paddy Doody, sales and marketing director at Henderson Group, said, “Hamilton’s have been a partner with Spar NI since 1979 and have constantly listened to their shoppers and catered to their changing demands. They are huge advocates of community retailing to do better in communities, and are committed to providing fresh, locally sourced products on the shop floor.

“They recently teamed up with several of their local suppliers to showcase the best of their producers both in-store and with their local schools, going above and beyond to give a platform for quality produce available. This award is most thoroughly deserved!”