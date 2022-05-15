Dermott swaps the strings for sneakers in charity challenge

“Tomorrow is never promised, so make what you can of your day; say what’s on your mind; and tell someone how you feel.”

These are the words of Omagh musician, Dermott Taggart, who has set himself the intrepid challenge of completing 5K daily for the next 30 days, in aid of UK charity, ‘Mental Health Foundation’.

Swapping his guitar for fitness gear, and strings for sneakers, Dermott was inspired to begin the tough physical test on Monday to mark the beginning of ‘Mental Health Awareness Week’ – an event hosted by the aforementioned charity, who aim to ‘help people to thrive through understanding, protecting, and sustaining their mental health’.

Advertisement

And just as importantly, the music maestro, who has struggled with his mental health in the past, simply wants people to know that they are not alone; their feelings are not a burden; and help is truly out there.

“My aim is to raise awareness, set myself a little challenge in the process, and remind you that reaching out is absolutely okay,” Dermott, who will also be donating £5 to Mental Health Foundation every day of his challenge, said. “Whatever the issue is that you are facing, please don’t suffer it alone.

“I have been very public and open about my own personal struggles, and if doing so has helped even one person open up or seek support, then, to me, it has been worth it,” he added.

As the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is ‘loneliness’, Dermott is has also encouraged those interested in joining him on the streets Omagh to make memories while boosting their mood to do so.

“Anyone is welcome to accompany me for any of the 5Ks,” he said. “Just shoot me a message.”

l For more information about Dermott’s fundraiser, and if you’d like to make a donation, please visit his Facebook page, ‘5k A Day for 30 Days fundraiser for Mental Health Foundation’.

l For music enquiries, please contact Dermott via his Instagram or Facebook music page, ‘DermyTMusic’.