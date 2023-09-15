Derry metro buses rumble into Omagh

THE rumble of red city buses are to become a more frequent sound on Omagh’s rural roads.

Many Translink commuters at Omagh bus depot will have noticed that dotted among the traditional blue Ulsterbuses are red Foyle Metro buses.

However, this is the Strule, not the Foyle, and Translink has announced that some buses from Derry city centre are being allocated to Omagh

Earlier this year, Derry received a new fleet of eco-friendly electric buses to phase out the traditional diesel buses in the city.

A Translink spokesperson explained, “The introduction of the new zero emission bus fleet for Foyle Metro provides the opportunity to cascade the current fleet to other Ulsterbus locations.

“Plans are underway (in Omagh) to review the best use of these based on route suitability.”

The new fleet of 38 single deck and ten double-decker ‘eco buses’ marks a new step for Derry city to tackle climate change on a local level.

However, Omagh’s intake of diesel buses thwarts chances of eco-friendly developments in Omagh’s bus service, according to local councillor, Barry McElduff.

He has urged Translink to help address the infrastructure needed for an ‘environmentally friendly’ future in the Omagh district.

“I have requested a meeting with senior Translink managers in Omagh to discuss what level of investment is required to ensure that we have an attractive and environmentally friendly public transport fleet locally fit for the future.” said Cllr McElduff.

“I understand that Translink has much of this infrastructure in place in Derry and that is why they have been able to benefit from the new eco-friendly buses

“It’s clear that we need to secure greater investment in the infrastructure locally in Omagh, to be able to power a range of electric buses.”