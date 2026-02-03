Details announced of St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Omagh

DETAILS of this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Omagh were announced today.

The two-day celebrations will be delivered by Urban Events NI under the theme Music & Mythology, working with a vast range of musicians and performers including Tyrone Trad, Dun Uladh Cultural and Heritage Centre, Highland Dancers, Irish dancers and more.

Supported by ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme, the streets will come alive to bring a memorable weekend of music, song and dance alongside a community-led parade involving local groups, businesses and organisations.

Creative workshops will take place with numerous community groups in preparation for the St Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade will make its way from South West College, along Drumragh Avenue, through the town centre, around the ourthouse, John’s Street, Church Street, down High Street, turning left onto Bridge Street, and returning to South West College.

On behalf of Housing for All Shared Housing Programme, a spokesperson from Alpha Housing said: “We are pleased to be working alongside Arbour Housing Association and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to support the St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Omagh through the Department for Communities and the Housing Executive’s “Housing for All” Shared Housing Programme.

“The event is linked to the Derry Road, Omagh shared housing development and supports the objectives of its Good Relations Plan by bringing people together in a shared, welcoming setting.

“Initiatives like this help strengthen community connections and encourage positive engagement across the wider area.”

The Omagh celebrations will also be supported by additional programmed events in the lead up to St Patrick’s Day, sponsored by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council:

Omagh Eats Food Market – Saturday, March 14

Omagh Trad Fest (Main Street) – Sunday, March 15

Speaking at the launch, Chair of Fermanagh Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff said: “Omagh continues to grow as a major destination for St Patrick’s Day, supported by additional events including Omagh Eats and Trad Fest. These provide further opportunities for visitors and residents to enjoy the town centre and local hospitality.

“Thank you to the event sponsors whose support enhance these events. Their commitment to the community brings these vibrant celebrations to life, making them a memorable experience for everyone.”