DFI confirms commitment to A5 Western Transport Corridor

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has said she is keen to see the A5 scheme progress without further delays

The Minister was speaking on a site visit to one of the locations where some advance works have been ongoing in preparation for the main works on the scheme beginning.

The Minister said, “I am keen to see progress on this long-awaited scheme because ultimately it will save lives. There have been too many road tragedies in this area causing widespread heartbreak. We owe it to all those people who sadly and tragically lost their lives on the A5 to see this scheme progress.

Advertisement

“As well as improving road safety, this flagship project which has the backing of the Executive and the Irish Government will provide important infrastructure improvements to enhance the experience for anyone travelling on this strategic route. Jobs will be created during the construction phase and beyond, there will be significant wider benefits to the economy and it will address regional imbalance. It is important that we all get behind this project so that it can proceed without any further delay.”