DfI urged to confirm readiness for A5 appeal as deadline nears

CLARITY is being sought from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) over its preparedness to appeal last month’s High Court ruling that blocked progress on the long-delayed A5 road upgrade.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan has called on the department to provide a clear guarantee that it is fully equipped to launch and win any legal challenge against the decision, which halted construction on the project.

In response to a question tabled by Mr McCrossan in the Assembly, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said, “Any appeal must be made within six weeks of the verdict coming into effect.”

Advertisement

That legal window is expected to close by early August, prompting fresh warnings from Mr McCrossan that time is running out.

“We are approaching a decisive moment,” he said.

“The minister must now give a clear guarantee that her department has all its ducks in a row, that the legal advice, planning work, and executive approval processes are fully aligned to ensure a robust and urgent challenge.”

He added, “The A5 cannot afford another false start. This is a road that has already been delayed by 17 years. Every legal setback and every collapse of Stormont has come at a cost, not just to public money, but in lost lives and lost opportunities.

“The Executive must act decisively. There must be no more drift, no more silence, and no more missed deadlines.”

The A5 is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous roads in the North. Over the past decade, it has recorded the highest number of deaths per kilometre of any route.

The upgrade to the carriageway was first announced 18 years ago, but the project has since been mired in delays, legal challenges, protests, and a public inquiry.