Dig at old Omagh hospital site uncovers no hidden treasures

A REPORT into potential archaeological artefacts at the site of the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh has concluded that “no archaeological material of any sort was uncovered” during investigations.

Built in 1899, the historic building served the community until its closure in 2017, after which the site was sold and is now being redeveloped into a 164-home housing scheme. One of the conditions for planning approval was that research be undertaken into the evidence, or otherwise, of archaeology.

Apart from pipes and other materials from various phases of hospital construction, the report found nothing of unique archaeological interest.

Published within the past week, the document shows that 31 trenches were recommended within the approved Programme of Works. One trench could not be excavated due to health and safety concerns.

The report was completed by the Northern Archaeological Consultancy’s Stephen Gilmore for South Bank Square Ltd, the developers of the new homes.

Mr Gilmore stated that building foundations uncovered in three trenches were modern in nature and related to the former hospital.

“Many of the trenches uncovered deep areas of landfill covered with a thin covering of topsoil, presumably as a result of topographic alterations carried out during the various phases of construction and expansion of the hospital,” he said.

“It is therefore the opinion of the licensed archaeologist that no further investigation mitigation be required within the area.”