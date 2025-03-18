Digger driven into house during shocking attack in Seskinore

A digger was driven into a house in Seskinore in the early hours of this morning.

Significant damage was caused to the front of the house at Carnalea Manor during the attack shortly after midnight.

A car parked in the driveway of the property was also set on fire.

Police said a couple and their young child, who were in the house at the time, escaped injury in the shocking attack.

The PSNI are appealing for information about the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 00:10am, it was reported that a digger was driven at a house in the area a number of times and a car parked in the driveway was then set alight with accelerant.

“Significant damage was caused to the front door area of the property following the incident.

“A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, and a young child were inside the property but were not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 23 18/03/25.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”