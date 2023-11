PROMINENT disability rights campaigner, Dermot Devlin, has called on Croke Park to improve facilities for those with disabilities during a major refurbishment of the Cusack Stand.

It is now 30 years since the 38,000 seater stand was completed as part of the re-development of the stadium. Now the GAA has announced a £12 million upgrade scheme aimed at giving the structure a timely facelift.

But Mr Devlin, from Greencastle, has written to the Association asking for a meeting to discuss possible ways of improving the Cusack Stand for those with a disability.

He has highlighted three areas as especially important, namely heating for patrons, a changing places facility and a sensory room.

“Without these matters being addressed, deaf and disabled people will feel that they do not belong,” he said.

“I would love to have a meeting with the GAA to discuss these issues in more detail.

“I have been in Croke Park on the hottest of days and found myself wearing a coat because of the wind tunnel which runs through the disabled area. The heating system is going to be examined as part of the refurbishment and hopefully this will address that issue.

“There are disabled toilets, but no changing places facilities which offer vital support for some disabled people. Currently what is happening is that, in places which don’t have such a facility, adults with a disability have to lie on the floor to be change which is undignified and unhygienic.

“Croke Park needs a changing places facility because there are 82,000 people in attendance. The stadium needs to be more welcoming.”

Mr Devlin has watched both Tyrone and his Greencastle St Patrick’s club win All-Ireland titles in Croke Park. He says a sensory room for people to attend for short periods is also essential.

“Croke Park has made many progressive moves in recent years, such as becoming carbon neutral. But we now need a greater emphasis on improving the facilities for people with disabilities.”