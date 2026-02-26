20 new jobs in Strabane as B&M moves to a bigger store

STRABANE is in line for a significant jobs boost, after it was announced that a local retailer is creating 20 new positions.

Discount store, B&M is relocating from its current site on Castle Street to a much bigger home on Bradley Way, adjacent to Lidl.

Following feedback from regular customers, the company confirmed the move to a new location and because of the bigger store, B&M will require a bigger compliment of staff.

The new site will feature over 8,503 sq ft of sales space.

The current Strabane store will close its tills for the final time on Saturday March 14 but customers won’t have to wait long as the new store will open at 8am on Friday March 20.

Meanwhile, people are also being urged to look at the vacant lot left behind on Castle Street in a positive light.

Commenting on B&M’s relocation, Strabane independent councillor, Paul Gallagher said, “I completely understand that people will inevitably look at B&M’s relocation and see it as another nail in the coffin of town centre shopping. However I choose to look at it in a more positive way.

“B&M aren’t leaving Strabane permanently; they’re moving a few hundred yards down the road into bigger premises. This leaves a prime rental location, right in the middle of town with massive potential, for a new tenant to come in and take over, increasing footfall. There is definitely a silver lining to the move in my opinion.”