Discussions continue about ‘sensitive’ material at Omagh inquiry

A FINAL hearing on operationally sensitive material connected to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry has been scheduled for November.

The inquiry, which began in January, is examining the circumstances around the 1998 atrocity that claimed 31 lives, including unborn twins.

It opened with personal testimonies about each of the victims, and also heard from survivors and members of the emergency services who responded to the attack.

Since then, a series of hearings has been held to consider material deemed ‘operationally sensitive’ by the British Government.

Last week, the Inquiry’s legal team issued a note clarifying its approach to such material.

‘Operationally sensitive’ material refers to information which, if made public, could potentially assist those planning future terrorist attacks or other criminal activity.

The note sets out how the inquiry will manage this material while seeking to maximise disclosure to core participants, including the bereaved families.

It also makes clear that an interim restriction order will not prevent core participants from accessing the documents.

The inquiry stressed that its commitment to openness will remain central to all decisions.

A timetable has now been established. ‘Operationally sensitive’ documents will begin to be released in the week commencing September 22.

Written submissions from state core participants must be lodged by early October, while non-state core participants, including bereaved families, have until October 17 to submit theirs.

Oral submissions on the terms of the final restriction order will then be heard in the week commencing November 10.