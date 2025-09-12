Disgraced priest McEntee jailed for historic sexual abuse

A DISGRACED priest who sexually abused four boys over a decade was today jailed for seven years.

Former canon Patrick McEntee (71), formerly from Dromore, was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court.

The offending related to abuse carried out while McEntee was a teacher at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen, dating back to the late 1970s and involving boys aged 11-17.

The assaults took place in his private quarters, where he inappropriately touched the boys.

His Honour, Judge Richard Greene KC, today described McEntee as a ‘predatory paedophile’ who kept a ‘dark unseen’ side away from his public persona during his time as a priest.

Judge Greene noted McEntee’s lack of remorse by denying the offences and plans to appeal the convictions, citing further trauma suffered by the victims.

Noting the ex-priest’s age and health difficulties, Judge Greene imposed a total sentence of seven years, with a term of license to be served following release.

McEntee was further ordered to sign the sex offenders register and bannered from working with children and vulnerable adults.