A DUNGANNON man who spat at the PSNI and asked a policewoman if she was ‘wearing knickers’ has been condemned by a judge for his ‘disgusting behaviour’.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was Aaron Black (33), of Sloan Street, following charges of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and assault on police.

The court heard that, on January 6, 2023, police were called to a disturbance in the Coagh Crescent area of Cookstown.

Advertisement

Arriving at the scene, police observed Black threatening to ‘stiff’ people.

Then, in a separate incident involving Black on November 23, 2024, police responded to reports of a disturbance in the Dungannon area.

The court heard that Black’s sister had called them after he had been stabbed.

When police arrived at the scene, Black was topless and covered in blood.

He verbally insulted officers and threatened their families and when paramedics arrived on the scene he refused treatment, continuing to threatened police officers and members of the public.

Black was handcuffed and put into an ambulance for assessment where he kept spitting inside the vehicle.

He was then taken into custody where he repeatedly spat blood and saliva inside the police cell van.

Advertisement

Upon being escorted into custody, Black also spat at two police officers.

Officers later escorted Black to Craigavon Hospital and he continued to threaten and verbally abuse them.

The court also heard that Black made ‘rude’ remarks to a female officer, asking her if she was ‘wearing knickers’.

A defence solicitor asked for a deferral and told the court that Black has some gaps within his offending behaviour and that he was currently engaging with Community Addiction Services.

District Judge Rafferty described Black’s actions as ‘disgusting, shameless and retched’ and denied a deferral.

He further commented on the defendant’s ‘appalling record’ and ‘disgusting behaviour’.

The judge also stated that, while Black claimed to have no issues with alcohol or drugs, he ‘clearly’ did.

Black was handed a combination order that included 18 months probation and 70 hours community service, with Judge Rafferty adding that, “if you fail to comply, you will be taken into custody.”