Disruption for schools as strike action begins

Schools across Tyrone are set for a week-long disruption as members of the trade union Unite voted to strike.

The industrial action, which begins today (Thursday), will end next Friday (June 23).

Unite members working as school bus drivers, escorts and maintenance workers, catering staff, classroom assistants, playground supervisors, school administrative staff, cleaners, building supervisors and ground maintenance staff will be on strike. A ballot was held among Education Authority EA staff who are Unite members and 94 per-cent voted for strike action.

The ballot was taken in response to the failure of the Department of Education to fund a pay and grading review in which Unite had engaged at the

invitation of the Education Authority (EA), where a consensus was reached that EA workers would see a pay increase.

However, when it was submitted to the Department of Education, it was not been implemented due to the budget set for the Department by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris.