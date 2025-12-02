Distress after dead calf seen floating in Fintona waterway

FINTONA residents were left ‘distressed’ after a dead calf was illegally dumped in a local river early last week.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) said it had been made aware of the carcass and had arranged for the dead calf to be lifted ‘as soon as possible’.

A Fintona resident said she had noticed the carcass laying in the centre of the river while out for a run last Monday.

However, by Thursday, she said the calf was still there, despite reports to the council, and it was starting to decompose.

The resident said that she was ‘distressed’ at the sight and feared contamination of the water.

“On Monday the water was quite high on the river so I could only see part of the calf – but it has been there ever since.

“On Wednesday I called in with the nearby vet, and they said that it had been reported to the council. Yet on Thursday it was still there and was beginning to decompose.

“It is very distressing and it can’t be good for the environment or our water.

“I don’t know why it hasn’t been lifted yet and I wonder if there is miscommunication in the council as to who needs to lift it,” she added.

An FODC spokesperson said, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council received a report on Thursday, November 27 of an illegally dumped dead calf under Kiln Street bridge in Fintona.

“Council officers have confirmed that the carcass is on council-owned land and have arranged for its removal as soon as possible.”