Diversion on main Strabane to Derry road this weekend

ANYONE travelling to Derry on Saturday is being warned of traffic disruption in the city.

Vehicles travelling from the Strabane direction will be diverted at Newbuildings because of the annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade taking place in Derry.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 9am.

There will be some smaller parades ahead of the main parade at 12.30pm.

Diversions/road closures will be signposted and remain in place until the main parade and associated feeder parades are complete later on Saturday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said motorists travelling from Strabane will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed for the duration of the parade as it is part of the main parade route.

The lower deck of Craigavon Bridge will remain open in both directions, but with access only onto Victoria Road.

There will be no left-turn access from the bottom deck of Craigavon Bridge for drivers coming from the Cityside.

The road between the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge and Dales Corner will be closed for the duration of the parade and will have access for parade bus traffic only.

Ebrington complex is accessible via Limavady Road.

Drivers travelling from the Limavady direction, towards Strabane, will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings.

Traffic bound for the cityside should use Foyle Bridge. Motorists can also travel via Lifford into the city via Letterkenny Road.