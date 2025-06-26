Diversions in place after collision on Great Northern Road

The Great Northern Road in Omagh is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at the Beltany Road roundabout.
Delays are expected and drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
